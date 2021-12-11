Protesters march against COVID-19 health pass in Barcelona

Police in Spain said around a thousand people demonstrated in Barcelona against the COVID-19 health pass in Catalonia.

Demonstrators held a banner reading the health passport equalled a totalitarian state. Others compared the health pass to a dictatorship.

It was the second consecutive week that the protesters met.

Pandemic restrictions are normally imposed at the regional level in Spain and the country reached more than 90% vaccination uptake in the population aged 12 and up without imposing a health pass.

But more and more regions are considering it amid a new wave of COVID-19, with a large increase over the last two weeks.