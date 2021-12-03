A collective of 10 young Nigerian performers seeks to improve the lives of Orowonshoki's residents through dance at the \u0022Slum Party\u0022, hoping to change the reputation of an area once blighted by gang violence.
More No Comment
Harry Potter castle lights up in Hollywood for Christmas on 20th film anniversary
Iceland`s largest glacier threatened by climate change
Underwater Santa puts on a show at Seoul aquarium
Budapest embraces the Christmas spirit
Giant lego menorah in Budapest
An educational robot interacts with students at a Gaza school.
South Koreans pitch in to make fiery kimchi food dish at mass event
Japanese coast guard rescues man after boat capsizes
Activists gather outside US Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case
Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a rubbish Christmas tree
Queues return as Spain steps up vaccine drive
Saint Petersburg turns white after a night of heavy snowfall
Artist Josephine Baker honoured at France's Pantheon
Traditional skating in Moscow while the Bidens unveil the White House Christmas decorations
Purity or power: India's coal quandary