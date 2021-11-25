Czech President Miloš Zeman leaves hospital after six weeks

Czech President Miloš Zeman has been discharged from a military university hospital after more than six weeks.

The Prague hospital said on Thursday it would have preferred Zeman to remain at the facility, but accepted his decision to leave due to a “significant improvement”.

The 77-year-old was admitted to intensive care on October 10, one day after the Czech parliamentary elections.

Zeman -- a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes -- has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

He will now recuperate at the presidential residence in Lany Castle, just west of the Czech capital.

As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government and is set to swear in the new coalition government led by Petr Fiala on Friday.

A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together -- composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party -- won the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN — a group of mayors and independent candidates — which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

Zeman accepted Babiš' formal resignation on November 11, after he was moved from intensive care.

The 77-year-old president has fifteen months remaining in his second and final five-year term.