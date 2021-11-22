The Swedish parliament will vote on Wednesday on whether to make Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson the new prime minister, the speaker of the chamber said on Monday.

The vote comes even though Andersson, the current finance minister, is not assured of support.

She has been set to replace Stefan Löfven but has so far failed to secure enough support among MPs, lacking a key agreement with the Left Party despite several days of negotiations.

Last week Andersson asked for more time to secure their support after intensive talks reached an impasse.

She was given until today to find enough backing in the 349-seat Riksdag parliament.

Andersson, the new leader of the Social Democratic Party, is seeking to secure the backing of the two smaller parties that supported Sweden's previous centre-left, minority government led by Stefan Lofven.

The other ally, the Center Party, has already said its lawmakers will abstain from voting against Andersson.

Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can govern as long as a parliamentary majority — a minimum of 175 lawmakers — is not against them.

The Social Democrats currently hold 100 seats and the Greens have 16 seats. Together with their allies, they have a total of 174 seats.

The right-wing of the Riksdag is divided. Ulf Kristersson, head of the opposition Moderate party — Sweden’s second-largest — repeatedly has said that a centre-right government is not feasible because no mainstream party wants to cooperate with the third-largest Swedish party, the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats, which is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.