Magdalena Andersson, who resigned seven hours after being chosen as Sweden’s first female prime minister last week, is set to be voted into office once again today.

Just hours after Swedish MPs chose Andersson her budget proposal was defeated and she lost the support of the Green Party from her coalition.

A government that had taken weeks of negotiations to form, was quickly toppled.

The speaker of Sweden’s parliament (Riksdag), Andreas Norlén, said he “regretted” what happened on Wednesday, and after polling party leaders once again he concluded that the votes would be there once again to elect Andersson.

The three parties that brought her to power have indicated that they will again allow her to be elected.

The 54-year-old economist is expected to be sworn in as head of government for good this time, succeeding the resigned Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Although she was elected for a few hours to this position with a single vote margin before finally having to resign, she had not officially taken office.

This is traditionally done after the presentation of the government to the King, which should have taken place on Friday.

What happened the first time around?

Andersson, as leader of the Social Democrats, had managed to secure just enough support in a coalition agreement to secure the votes in parliament for her bid for prime minister.

The last-minute agreement was thanks to an agreement with the Left Party to increase pensions.

This however led the liberal Centre Party to reject her budget, without blocking her accession to power.

That afternoon parliament approved a budget from the right-wing opposition, which was prepared for the first time with the far-right Sweden Democrats.

The Social Democrats’ coalition partner, the Greens, refused to govern with a budget formed in partnership with the far-right, so her government effectively collapsed.

"There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government resigns when a party leaves. I don't want to lead a government whose legitimacy is questioned," Andersson explained at a press conference.

"This is a historic situation, but I expect Andersson to be re-elected prime minister on Monday," said Anders Sannerstedt, professor of political science at Lund University.

"She will now lead a one-party government. So no more surprises. No more crisis, at least for now," he continues.

The succession at the head of Sweden comes less than a year before the September 2022 parliamentary elections, which are expected to be close.

With some 25% in the polls, the Social Democrat party is still the largest political party in Sweden, but is close to its historical lows.