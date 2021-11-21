Bulgarians vote in an election that will determine the new president

Bulgarians were heading to the polls, Sunday, for an election that will determine the fate of incumbent Rumen Radev.

The run-off election came amid rising energy costs and a high death toll from the coronavirus.

Radev is an advocate of change and appears poised for a new five-year term after winning 49.5 percent of the votes in the first round on November 14th.

He has also prioritised a fight against corruption in the EU's poorest country.

Radev is up against Anastas Gerdzhikov who won just under 23 percent of last week's vote.

Radev's "We Continue the Change" party now hopes to find coalition partners to end six months of political deadlock.

Bulgaria has been facing its worst political crisis since the end of communism three decades ago.

But some analysts suggest voter apathy might make the win more difficult for Radev, who is running as an independent candidate.