Polls open for Bulgaria's third parliamentary election this year

Polls opened in Bulgaria on Sunday as voters choose a new parliament and, possibly, a new President.

Incumbent Rumen Radev is tipped to be re-elected after a run-off vote on November 21st.

Among those hoping to make gains is Kiril Petkov and his newly formed "We Continue To Change" party.

The party was created by members of the caretaker government and is expected to come in second and be at the core of a new government.

Since former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his centre-right GERB party were ousted in April, following massive anti-graft protests against him last year, there has been huge political uncertainty.

This is the third parliamentary election this year, with opinion polls pointing to another inconclusive result.

It is feared another failure to break a prolonged political impasse and forge a functioning cabinet in the European Union's poorest member state could also potentially slow plans for the country to adopt the euro by 2024.