Vienna to begin vaccinating young children against COVID-19

Children in Vienna, Austria will be able to receive a dose of a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Monday, authorities in the city said.

A "pilot" vaccination drive will be open at the Austria Centre seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7.45 p.m., the city said in a press release.

They estimate that around 200 children will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine per day, a "low number" due to the medical consultations they plan to have with parents.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. It has been authorised in the United States for this age group.

Over the past few weeks, there have been rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Austria where around 65% of the total population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Infections have reached all-time highs with more than 10,000 new cases reported per day.

The government recently brought in a health pass measure to restrict access to certain events and services to only vaccinated or recently tested people.