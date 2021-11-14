COVID-19: Austrian government orders lockdown for unvaccinated

People who are unvaccinated or who haven't recently recovered from COVID-19 will have to go into lockdown from midnight, Austria's chancellor has announced.

"The situation is serious," Alexander Schallenberg said, adding that the measure was, unfortunately, "necessary".

He emphasised that the incidence rate among the unvaccinated was much higher than among those who had the jab, at around 1700 new cases per 100,000 people.

Random checks will be carried out to make sure the population is following the measure which will be re-evaluated in 10 days. It applies to people over the age of 12 who are unvaccinated.

Fines for breaking the measure can be up to €1450, DPA reported.

The measure is being put in place as the country reports record-high cases of COVID-19. More than 13,000 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Around 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated, a lower percentage than the European average. Schallenberg said on Friday that the vaccination rate in the country was "shamefully low".

Austria had already increased restrictions on unvaccinated people this month, with people needing to be vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection for a host of activities.

Vaccines are currently available for people over the age of 12, but amid the crisis, the city of Vienna will begin vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is still being evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for this age group, but the city will put in place a pilot project to vaccinate 200 kids a day.