'House of the Child' welcomes Syria's abandoned children

A growing issue in the northwest of Syria sees newborns waking up on a cold floor or even outdoors.

A baby born in Idlib, a small area into which 3.1 million people are crowded, and a staggering 2.1 million are in acute need according to UNOCHA, was taken to the "House of the Child," a home for the homeless, unaccompanied children, and those of unknown parentage.

In a conservative society where adulterous relationships are not accepted, the deteriorating economic conditions might also be a reason for children being abandoned, according to Younes Abo Amin, manager of "House of the Child."

Younes has taken in 161 children since he opened the "House of the Child" a year and a half ago.

With 20 members of staff, Younes tries to deliver as much care for the children as his tight budget can offer until they find a foster family.

After more than ten years of war, humanitarian assistance is not at the same level as it used to be, and people are often left to face the dire reality on their own.

