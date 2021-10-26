A first aider who sustained injuries after the 2016 Christmas market attack in Berlin has died five years later.

Sascha Hüsges was one of the first people on the scene of the attack but suffered serious head injuries.

It is believed he was wounded by a beam after he came to provide aid to victims in the German capital.

The perpetrator of the attack had shot dead a lorry driver before deliberately ramming it into a crowd on Breitscheidplatz, killing eleven others and injuring dozens.

Later, Tunisian national Anis Amri managed to flee to Italy where he was killed in a shootout with police in Milan.

Since 2016, Hüsges has received daily care at his home.

On Tuesday, his husband reported that the 49-year-old had died earlier this month of an infection related to his injuries.

A group representing relatives and victims of the attack has requested that Hüsges' name be engraved on a memorial alongside the twelve other victims of the attack.

In a letter to the Berlin authorities and the parliamentary committee investigating the case, the group said his name should be included "without further bureaucracy".

Germany is set to mark the fifth anniversary of the Christmas market attack on December 19.