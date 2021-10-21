Who is nominated for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards?

Justin Bieber leads the way with eight nominations at the upcoming 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
The Sorry singer's nominations include Best Artist, Biggest Fans, and two nods for Song of the Year, for Peaches, his collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Stay, a team-up with Australian teen The Kid Laroi.
Lil Nas X and Doja Cat also dominate the categories with six nominations each. Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin are up for two gongs, a first in the competition's history.
The EMAs were first introduced to Europe in 1994 and rotate across cities in the continent each year.
Last year's awards were held virtually for the first time due to COVID travel restrictions, and hosted by a 3-piece Little Mix. Shortly afterwards, absent member Jesy Nelson confirmed her departure from the group.
K-pop titans BTS took home four awards, and Lady Gaga beat the likes of Bieber, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd to Best Artist off the back of her sixth album, Chromatica.
This year's bash will take place in Budapest, Hungary on November 14. Unlike its American counterpart, the VMAs, the majority of awards are fan-voted.
The complete list of 2021 MTV EMA nominees is as follows:
Best Artist Nominees
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Song Nominees
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Video Nominees
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift - willow
Best Collaboration Nominees
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (remix)
Best Group Nominees
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best New Artist Nominees
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best Pop Nominees
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Electronic Nominees
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock Nominees
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative Nominees
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin Nominees
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop Nominees
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop Nominees
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSE
Twice
Best Push Nominees
24KGoldn
Foushee
Girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans Nominees
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good Nominees
Billie Eilish - Your Power
Demi Lovato - Dancing With the Devil
girl in red - Serotonin
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Best US Act Nominees
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift