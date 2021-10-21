Who is nominated for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards?

Justin Bieber leads the way with eight nominations at the upcoming 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The Sorry singer's nominations include Best Artist, Biggest Fans, and two nods for Song of the Year, for Peaches, his collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Stay, a team-up with Australian teen The Kid Laroi.

Lil Nas X and Doja Cat also dominate the categories with six nominations each. Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin are up for two gongs, a first in the competition's history.

The EMAs were first introduced to Europe in 1994 and rotate across cities in the continent each year.

Last year's awards were held virtually for the first time due to COVID travel restrictions, and hosted by a 3-piece Little Mix. Shortly afterwards, absent member Jesy Nelson confirmed her departure from the group.

K-pop titans BTS took home four awards, and Lady Gaga beat the likes of Bieber, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd to Best Artist off the back of her sixth album, Chromatica.

This year's bash will take place in Budapest, Hungary on November 14. Unlike its American counterpart, the VMAs, the majority of awards are fan-voted.

The complete list of 2021 MTV EMA nominees is as follows:

Best Artist Nominees

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Song Nominees

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber - Stay

Best Video Nominees

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift - willow

Best Collaboration Nominees

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (remix)

Best Group Nominees

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best New Artist Nominees

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best Pop Nominees

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Electronic Nominees

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock Nominees

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative Nominees

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin Nominees

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop Nominees

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop Nominees

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSE

Twice

Best Push Nominees

24KGoldn

Foushee

Girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans Nominees

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good Nominees

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With the Devil

girl in red - Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best US Act Nominees

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift