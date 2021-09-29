Thousands of women on Thursday joined demos across Latin America to demand abortion rights in their countries, marking the Global Day of Action for access to legal, safe and free abortion.
Marches were called in Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, demanding voluntary access to reproductive medical services without fear of punishment.
Large groups of demonstrators gathered in the Chilean capital Santiago, where the Congress approved to hold future debates on a law on abortion rights.
Demonstrators in Venezuela marched through downtown Caracas. Organizations from neighboring states also participated in the march.
Dozens gathered outside Peru's Palace of Justice Palace, demanding judges to change the laws in place, which can impose prison sanctions for women who practice an abortion.
Abortion is already allowed in some parts of Latin America, such as in Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, Guyana, French Guiana, and four states in Mexico, including its capital Mexico City.
In Mexico City, pro-choice activists clash with police during the protest.
More No Comment
Families protest suspension of Lebanon blast probe
Taliban fighters hit a Kabul fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms
Thai authorities rush to repair flood levees
Taiwanese lawmakers brawl during a political speech
Pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala
Haitian migrants cross Colombian jungle en route to US
France wins Bocuse d'Or cooking contest
Canary Islands: a "miracle house" spared by the lava flow of La Palma
Madame Tussauds brings all six James Bond stars together, in wax
Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds
Hundreds join climate change protest in Ukraine
Swiss voters say big 'yes' to same-sex marriage
Two Argentine couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup
Wild boars hog limelight as they roam around Rome