Thousands of women on Thursday joined demos across Latin America to demand abortion rights in their countries, marking the Global Day of Action for access to legal, safe and free abortion.

Marches were called in Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, demanding voluntary access to reproductive medical services without fear of punishment.

Large groups of demonstrators gathered in the Chilean capital Santiago, where the Congress approved to hold future debates on a law on abortion rights.

Demonstrators in Venezuela marched through downtown Caracas. Organizations from neighboring states also participated in the march.

Dozens gathered outside Peru's Palace of Justice Palace, demanding judges to change the laws in place, which can impose prison sanctions for women who practice an abortion.

Abortion is already allowed in some parts of Latin America, such as in Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, Guyana, French Guiana, and four states in Mexico, including its capital Mexico City.

In Mexico City, pro-choice activists clash with police during the protest.