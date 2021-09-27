An egg was thrown at French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to a restaurant trade fair in Lyon.

The man who threw the egg was immediately removed from the room after the incident and detained.

The egg bounced off Macron's shoulder without breaking.

"If he has something to say to me, let him come," the French President said, asking to see the man.

The incident happened during Macron's visit to the stands of the International Catering, Hotel, and Food Show (SIRHA).

In June, Macron was also hit in the face by a man on the sidelines of a trip to Tain-L'Hermitage.

The French President was warmly greeted by restaurant professionals at the trade fair in Lyon, with many thanking Macron's government for providing state aid to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Macron also announced a forthcoming tax exemption for tips paid by bank card.