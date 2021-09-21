Wildfire threatens resort town near Athens prompting evacuations

Greece has evacuated outlying parts of a coastal resort town near Athens after a large wildfire broke out in the area late on Monday.

Local media said a few houses on the outskirts of Nea Makri - around 38 kilometres northeast of the capital - had suffered fire damage, but no injuries were immediately reported.

The forest fire however burnt brushwood and pines in the area.

Over 110 firefighters have been struggling through the night to contain the blaze, assisted by fire trucks and volunteers. There was however no waterbombing aircraft assistance, as the fire broke out after dark.

All firefighting units in the greater Athens area have been placed on alert, while authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

In August, much of central and southern Greece suffered widespread damage from wildfires, which ravaged forests and destroyed hundreds of homes on the island of Evia and on the northern fringes of Athens.

The blazes followed days of the country's worst heatwave in decades, which left the countryside parched and tinder dry.