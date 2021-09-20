BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Greece

Fire breaks out at Greece's Samos migrant camp, forcing evacuation of 550 people

Access to the comments Comments
By Associated Press
Fire burns makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded refugee camp at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, late Sunday, 19 Sept. 2021
Fire burns makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded refugee camp at the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, late Sunday, 19 Sept. 2021   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Michael Svarnias
Text size Aa Aa

A fire broke out late Sunday at a soon-to-be-closed migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, forcing its evacuation.

No injuries or major damage were reported.

Authorities said the fire started in some abandoned buildings inside the camp and had been brought under control.

They have also begun evacuating the 550 migrants to an empty plot near the camp's entrance, while 10 unaccompanied minors were moved overnight to a new facility on the island.

The transfer of all the migrants to a new €43 million facility should be completed by Wednesday.

The existing camp once housed up to 7,500 migrants in squalid conditions, as Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis admitted on Saturday, upon opening the new camp.