Taliban adds to its government but there are still no women

The Taliban named new members of its government on Tuesday but still failed to appoint any woman.

The interim government's spokesman defended the latest additions, saying they included members of ethnic minorities such as Hazaras, who make up around 9% of the Afghan population.

Speaking at a press conference, Zabihullah Mujahid said women might be added later.

After its takeover, the Taliban pledged it would be working to build a moderate and inclusive country, and the international community repeatedly called on the new rulers to guarantee equal rights.

But speaking to Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews on Monday, Mujahid said the Taliban will address such concerns only after it gets international recognition.

"It would be good for them to treat us responsibly and recognise our current government as a responsible administration," he said.

"Afterwards, they can share their concerns lawfully with us and we will address their concerns."

Young girls still barred from school

At the press conference, Mujahid was also asked about the recent restrictions imposed on girls and women, including a decision not to allow girls in grades six to 12 to return to classrooms.

He suggested it was a temporary decision, and that “soon it will be announced when they can go to school.”

Boys in grades six to 12 resumed their studies over the weekend.

In their previous rule of Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools, work and public life.