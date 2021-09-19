Female municipal employees in Kabul have been ordered to stay at home. The interim mayor of the Afghan capital, told reporters on Sunday that only women 'who could not be replaced by men' would be allowed to stay in post.

The move came a day after girls were barred from entering secondary schools and the ministry for women's affairs was renamed the Ministry for Vice and Virtue.

Namony told reporters that a 'final decision' about female employees in Kabul municipal departments had yet to be made. He added that they would draw their salaries in the meantime.

Before the Taliban overran Kabul last month, Namony added, just under one-third the city's around 3,000 city employees were women.