Four space tourists safely splashed down in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida on Saturday, ending their trailblazing trip into orbit.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk took them on as the company's first rocket-riding tourists.

The fully automated Dragon capsule reached an unusually high altitude of miles 585km after Wednesday night's liftoff, that's 160km above the International Space Station.

The passengers were able to take in views of Earth through a big bubble-shaped window added to the top of the capsule.