Among the hundreds of people protesting in Kabul on Tuesday was a 20-year-old Afghan student, who told Euronews she would rather be killed than trapped at home.

Our international correspondent Anelise Borges spoke to her before the Taliban broke up the demonstration with gunfire.

"If the independence of Afghanistan comes by this protest, I'm not sure if it works or not, but it's the only thing I can do. I'm worried but I want to use my fear to change it into my power," she told Euronews.

"Your independence is everything. I lost it so I'm not afraid anymore. My life won't have any value if I'm just stuck in my home. Stuck in your home is worse than being killed in here," she added while walking through Kabul during the protest.

Women have taken to the streets in Kabul recently to demand their rights after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. During the Taliban's previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women were not allowed to work or go to school.

They were only allowed to leave the house dressed in a burqa and accompanied by a man.

"They covered the women's faces in our cities. They are almost doing everything against the women. So I'm a woman, I'm a girl, and I don't want to be controlled I don't want to cover my face it's my identity," she added.

She has been protesting for independence, stating that people in Afghanistan no longer want to be at war.

"I want independence. I want to be independent. We don't want to be controlled by any other country in the world," she said.

"We want peace We don't war anymore. We want our liberty, our rights."

A spokesman for the Taliban has said that women will be able to work and go to school, but some are sceptical about these claims.

Watch the video in the player above. The protester's name has been withheld for security purposes.