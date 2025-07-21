Newsletter Newsletters Events Events Podcasts Videos Africanews
UN concerned by Taliban's arrest of Afghan women and girls for dress code violations

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group in Kabul, 23 May, 2023
A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group in Kabul, 23 May, 2023 Copyright  AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
By Gavin Blackburn
Published on
The Taliban, which returned to power in 2021, has cracked down on the way women dress and behave in public, notably through so-called morality laws forbidding them from showing their faces outside the home.

The United Nations expressed concern on Monday about the Taliban's arrest of Afghan women and girls for their alleged failure to comply with the authorities' dress code.

"These incidents serve to further isolate women and girls, contribute to a climate of fear, and erode public trust," the mission added, without details including the number of arrests or the ages and where they have been held.

The UN mission urged the Taliban government to "rescind policies and practices" that restrict women and girls' human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly the ban on education beyond sixth grade.

A Taliban representative was not immediately available for comment.

Taliban fighters patrol near the closed Torkham border with Pakistan, 3 March, 2025
Taliban fighters patrol near the closed Torkham border with Pakistan, 3 March, 2025 AP Photo

In May 2022, the Taliban government issued a decree calling for women to show only their eyes and recommending they wear a head-to-toe burqa.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said it was concerned by the arrest of "numerous" women and girls in Kabul between 16-19 July, who authorities claimed had not followed instructions on wearing the hijab, or the Islamic headscarf.

In January 2024, the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry said it had arrested women in the Afghan capital for wearing "bad hijab."

A ministry spokesperson, Abdul Ghafar Farooq, did not say how many women were arrested or what constituted bad hijab.

Girls attend school on the first day of the new school year in Kabul, 25 March, 2023
Girls attend school on the first day of the new school year in Kabul, 25 March, 2023 AP Photo

The UN mission said at the time it was looking into claims of ill treatment of the women and extortion in exchange for their release.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

Since then, the administration has sought international recognition while enforcing its interpretation of Islamic law.

In July, Russia became the only country in the world to grant formal recognition.

Additional sources • AP

