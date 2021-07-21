BREAKING NEWS
Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic Games

By AP
A Germany player is silhouetted against a wall during a Beach Volleyball training session ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Tokyo.
Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the International Olympic Committee to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office that Australia knows what it takes to deliver a successful Games.

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members at their meeting ahead of the Tokyo Games, which open Friday.