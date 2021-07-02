The quarter-finals of Euro 2020 are upon us!

Having come through an eight-goal thriller against World Cup finalists Croatia, Spain are taking on a Swiss side who emerged victorious against the World Cup winners, France. This is the first time Switzerland have appeared in the final 8 at the European Championship. This first game of the day will be held in St. Petersburg.

While Spain are in good shape, squad-wise, the Swiss may rue the suspension of captain Granit Xhaka who received his second yellow of the championships in the victory over France.

In the late kick-off, Italy take on Belgium in Munich.

Both Italy and Belgium won all three group games before advancing from the round of 16.

Italy have a European title under their belts from 1968. Belgium have never won it but the team finished third at the World Cup three years ago and they currently sit at the top of FIFA's world rankings.

The Belgians are sweating on the fitness of the talismanic Kevin De Bruyne as well as Real Madrid's Eden Hazard. They are facing last-minute assessments and may well not start the tie.

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is not a certain starter and the Azzurri will need to keep it tight at the back while facing Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who scored 24 goals for Italian side Inter Milan this season.

Switzerland v Spain - 6. pm CEST

Belgium v Italy - 9 pm CEST.