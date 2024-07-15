By Liv Stroud

As the Euro 2024 tournament drew to a close, Spain and England played a tight match before the Spanish emerged victorious.

Tens of thousands of football fans flocked to the Berlin fan mile in front of the iconic Brandenburg Gate on Sunday for the final Euro 2024 match.

The gloves came off for both teams after a tense first half, when the score was 0-0. England managed to equalise the score to 1-1 after Spain scored their first goal just a couple of minutes into the second half, before getting their next goal just a few minutes before the end.

The atmosphere was markedly more wild as England scored their single goal with fans lighting flares and setting off fireworks, compared to a milder Spanish reaction for both their goals.

Spain are now the team with the most amount of trophies, a title they shared with Germany until Sunday. Spain have won four Euros and one World Cup.

Unfortunately the English fans are now going to go back home disappointed. Although the English wanted a chance to win the silverware, they are used to pining and longing for a trophy, which has almost become part of their English cultural identity.

English fan and satellite fitter Matt said he was "absolutely gutted," before criticising England's manager Gareth Southgate for not making changes soon enough.

Other English fans Euronews spoke with had driven 18 hours from Manchester to catch the second final the English men's team have made in a row.

Spanish fan and computer engineer Manuel Diaz told Euronews that the was the, "best moment in my life, honestly. I'm crying from happiness."

Unfortunately for the English men's team, they did not follow in the footsteps of their women's team who took home the Euro trophy a few years ago.

New UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer joined the tens of thousands of British fans in watching the match live from the Berlin Olympic stadium.