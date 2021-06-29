What is happening at EURO 2020 on Tuesday?

England face Germany at 6 pm CEST at Wembley Stadium in London.

Sweden play Ukraine at 9 pm CEST at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

England get a chance to exorcise ghosts of the past when the long-standing but uneven rivalry with Germany witnesses its latest episode at Wembley. Home fans will be hoping that a national hang-up can finally be banished along with the painful statistics trotted out each time this fixture comes around: since their only World Cup win in 1966, England have never beaten the Germans in a knock-out phase at any major tournament.

"Most (England players) were not born when a lot of those games happened, it is an irrelevance for them," said coach Gareth Southgate, who missed the penalty that shot England out of Euro '96 in the semi-final. He revealed that England had been studying German football to find the secret to their success since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"Well I think that all the matches that have taken place between England and Germany, you talk about them for years afterwards. This is match that electrifies everybody," said Germany coach Joachim Low.

Trips to Scotland are rare for Sweden and Ukraine, whose thoughts will be fixed anywhere but the Wembley showdown as they focus on their later clash at Hampden. Some 10,000 fans are expected but few can travel from the two nations due to quarantine rules.

Someone who knows both Glasgow and the stadium well is Sweden defender Mikael Lustig, who won four Scottish Cup finals at Hampden during a successful eight seasons with Celtic until his departure in 2019. “It’s amazing. I haven’t been back since I left,” he said. "All my friends in Glasgow, be there!"

What happened on Monday?

Spain defeated World Cup finalists Croatia 5-3 after extra-time in a thriller in Copenhagen.

Switzerland staged the upset of the tournament so far in ousting world champions France on penalties after the two sides finished extra-time at 3-3.

A selection from social media

Latest pictures from Euro 2020

Switzerland players celebrate their victory on penalties over France at the last-16 stage of Euro 2020, National Arena stadium, Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Robert Ghement/Pool via AP

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, saves a penalty from France's Kylian Mbappe to take his country through to the quarter-final.. Daniel Mihailescu/Pool Photo via AP

Swiss supporters celebrate in Zurich, Switzerland after watching the shootout against France. Jean-Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after Spain's Alvaro Morata, not in the picture, scored his side's 4th goal against Croatia in their 5-3 victory in Copenhagen. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal against Croatia. Stuart Franklin, Pool Photo via AP