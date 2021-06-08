Ukraine enter EURO 2020 after their best ever qualifying campaign, losing none of their eight games and scoring 17 goals.

Their manager is Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine's all-time top goalscorer and winner of the 2004 Ballon d'Or.

Shevchenko has moulded a strong squad built on creativity and hard work, with veteran goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov a vocal presence as captain between the goalposts.

The joint-hosts of the 2012 European Championships will be looking to make history and win their first-ever knockout game at this summer's tournament.

What is Ukraine's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Group stage (2012, 2016)

How did Ukraine qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group B with a record of P8 W6 D2 L0 F17 A4.

What kind of form are Ukraine in?

Last six games: WWDDDD

Who is one Ukrainian player you might have heard of?

Andriy Yarmolenko: The West Ham United forward is second only to Shevchenko in Ukraine's scoring charts and will be his country's main creative threat at UEFA Euro 2020.

Who is one Ukrainian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Roman Yaremchuk: The 25-year-old striker scored four times for his country in qualifying and has netted 47 goals for Belgian outfit Gent in the last four seasons.

Roman Yaremchuk tries to control the ball during a UEFA Nations League match against Spain. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Did you know this about Ukraine?

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko -- who became Ukraine's youngest ever captain in March -- trained by himself for five months in Russia after his family fled the conflict in the Donbas region.

What are Ukraine's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

Ukraine vs the Netherlands, 13 June, 21:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam)

vs the Netherlands, 13 June, 21:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam) Ukraine vs North Macedonia, 17 June, 15:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest)

vs North Macedonia, 17 June, 15:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest) Ukraine vs Austria, 21 June, 18:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest)

What are the odds of Ukraine winning EURO 2020?

80/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)