Euro 2020: Lewandowski gives Poland 1-1 draw against Spain

Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the Euro 2020 on Saturday by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain.

Álvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute. But Lewandowski evened the score in the 54th with a header that marked his third-ever goal with the national team at a major tournament.

Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty kick shortly after Lewandowski’s goal. Morata then missed an open net after after the ball rebounded off the post.

The result leaves Sweden at the top of Group E in the European Championships, with four points after its win over Slovakia on Friday.

Slovakia is second with three points while Spain has two. Poland still has a chance of advancing at Euro 2020 despite being last in the group, with just one point.

Poland midfielder Kacper Kozłowski became the youngest player in the history of the European Championship after going on as a substitute. The 17-year-old went on in the second half just before Lewandowski scored.

Kozłowski was born on Oct. 16, 2003. England midfielder Jude Bellingham, born on June 29 of the same year, had previously held the milestone for just six days after being used as a substitute in England's 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday.