Today at EURO 2020: France and Portugal seek qualification wins

What is happening at EURO 2020 on Saturday?

France will play Hungary in a packed Budapest stadium at 3pm CEST

Portugal will tackle Germany in Munich at 6pm CEST

Spain will face Poland in Seville at 9pm CEST

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

Denmark's Christian Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their Euro 2020 base camp outside the capital. Eriksen has been in the hospital in Copenhagen since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening match at the European Championship on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich. Ronaldo scored two goals in his team's opening victory at Euro 2020. That gave him 11 goals over his five tournaments.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has cautioned football fans against travelling to London for the later stages of the European Championship because of fears of a coronavirus resurgence.

Hungary is the only country that allows a full stadium at Euro 2020 and the 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena is expected to be packed when France faces Hungary this Saturday. France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says heat and noise will be factors in the match, with the temperature expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Spain striker Álvaro Morata says it’s normal to be criticised for not scoring goals. Morata was singled out by fans and Spanish media after his misses in the team’s 0-0 draw against Sweden at the European Championship.

What happened on Friday?

England and Scotland drew 0-0 in their Group D game in Wembley Stadium, London

Sweden beat Slovakia 1-0 in their Group E match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg

Croatia and Czech Republic drew 1-1 in their Group D match in Hampden Park,Glasgow

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, center, scores his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 group D match between Croatia and Czech Republic in Glasgow, 18 June, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, right, scores a penalty during the Euro 2020 group E match between Sweden and Slovakia at the Saint Petersburg stadium, Russia, Friday 18 June, 2021 Anton Vaganov/AP

Scotland's Andrew Robertson, right, tries to stop England's Phil Foden during the Euro 2020 group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, 18 June 2021. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP