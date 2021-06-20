Euro 2020: Turkey eliminated after Switzerland's 3-1 victory

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to hand Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the Euro 2020 on Sunday.

The victory at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan on Saturday might be enough to give Switzerland a spot in the round of 16 as one the best third-place teams.

Winger Steven Zuber assisted on all three of Switzerland’s goals. The first was scored by the team's Haris Seferovic.

Irfan Can Kahveci scored for Turkey: the team's first goal of the whole tournament. Turkey has lost all three of its Group A matches and been eliminated.

Turkish fans gathered in huge numbers in the Azerbaijani capital ahead of the match, most of whom were realistic about their team's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

"I hope we will win this time," fan Sera Kavacikli told AP. "Its seems like last the game for the group. We have a little chance, so little chance, but we trust our team."