Italian police arrest man over deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in UK

Police in Italy have arrested a man in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the UK.

28-year-old Dragos Damian, a Romanian, was detained on Thursday just outside Milan by Italian authorities and the National Crime Agency under an international arrest warrant.

He's been charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, according to police.

The 39 bodies were found inside a refrigerated truck container on October 23, 2019, in the town of Grays, to the east of London.

Among the victims were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

Four people have already been jailed in connection with the case after being found guilty on various charges by a court in London.

A policeman involved in bringing them to trial said the victims were transported in conditions worse than those for transporting animals.

He said they "died because of the utter greed of the people involved."