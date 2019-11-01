Essex truck deaths: All 39 victims were Vietnamese, Essex police say

Police believe that the 39 people found dead in the back of a container truck in Essex on October 23 are all Vietnamese.

Essex Police earlier said the victims — eight women and 31 men — are all "believed to be Chinese nationals," but the claim was called into doubt after the Vietnamese embassy said they had received calls from families fearing their relatives were on the truck.

"At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese Government," Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said in a statement released Friday.

"We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores."

Vietnam's deputy foreign minister said earlier this week that the country, along with UK authorities, was trying to speed up the identification of bodies.

The discovery of the bodies has put a spotlight on human trafficking.

Two people have been charged with manslaughter in the case.

The truck driver, Maurice Robinson, appeared in court on Monday. Police issued a European arrest warrant for Eamon Harrison of Northern Ireland who appeared in court in Dublin.

Police are also hunting for two brothers from Northern Ireland who are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking charges.

At a press conference on Friday in Belfast, Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten asked communities in Northern Ireland to help find them.

"We know that you are as appalled as the rest of the world following the deaths of 39 people, whose bodies were found in a container which travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Grays in Essex last week," he said.

"Finding Ronan and Christopher Hughes is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen, the sooner we can get on with our enquires and bring those responsible for these tragic deaths to justice."