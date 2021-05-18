Italian, Albanian and Kosovan police seize more than 400kg of cocaine

Police in Italy, Albania, and Kosovo have seized more than 400 kilograms of cocaine in an international operation.

The drugs were first found by scanners in the port of Gioia Tauro, in Calabria, southern Italy, in a container from Brazil, Italian police said.

The shipment was then intercepted by officers on the journey to its final destination to a company in the town of Lipjan, Kosovo.

Kosovo police said in a statement that the cocaine was recovered from parcels in a truck transporting imported meat near Lipjan, in a record cocaine seizure for Kosovo.

"The drugs, if sold at retail on the European market, would have enabled organised crime to earn more than €100 million euros," the Italian police added.

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offenses, Kosovan authorities added. Police also seized pistols, ammunition, and other evidence when searching the homes of the seven suspects.