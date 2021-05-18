German investigators have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the high-profile heist of jewellery from a museum in Dresden.

A 22-year-old man - the twin brother of another suspect in custody - was arrested at an apartment in Berlin on Monday evening, prosecutors said. He had twice avoided capture from the authorities previously, they added.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a mobile phone and clothing were also seized.

Four other suspects had been detained in the German capital in November and December over the spectacular theft.

18th-century jewels including a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette were stolen from Dresden's Green Vault Museum in November 2019.

Searches at more than a dozen locations so far have not yielded the missing treasures.

Investigators are convinced that the five young men - from the Remmo family in Berlin - were directly involved in the heist and have accused them of organised robbery and arson.

Since March, a manhunt has also been underway for four other men suspected of aiding and abetting the theft.

Members of the Remmo family were also convicted last year over the theft of a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin - dubbed the "Big Maple Leaf" from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.

The coin, with an estimated value of €3.75 million euros has not been recovered, and authorities suspect that it was likely cut up into smaller pieces and sold off.

The operation to arrest the suspect has involved investigators from the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) as well as officers from the Berlin and Dresden police, and Federal task forces.

The Green Vault, established in 1723, is one of the world's oldest museums and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones, and other materials.