Fuel tanker's crash with a bus kills 20 in Egypt

Twenty people have been killed and three injured in a collision between a bus and a fuel tanker in southern Egypt.

Both vehicles caught fire when the bus, which was travelling from Cairo, overturned and was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, 320 kilometres south of the Egyptian capital on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Photos released by the governor's office showed a burned-out bus, with rescue teams looking for survivors. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement said.

In another incident, three people were killed when a minibus overturned near Suez.

Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country's official statistics agency says more than 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead.