One thousand years old and still in its prime.

A magnificent Spanish Holm Oak has been voted "European Tree of the Year" for 2021. It's the first time Spain has ever won in the competition's 10 year history.

The large oak, native to the Mediterranean region, can be found in the village of Lecina in the north-east of the country, and has become part of the lives of its residents.

Local resident Alicia Alonso remebers the first photo she had taken at the tree: "I have always been very fond of it because the first time I came to this village my husband brought me here and sat me on the oak tree and took my photograph"

Another resident, Pilar Valle says it is a central point for the community: "The oak tree has always been a reference point, the children have always come to play in this area, always"

Felisa Arasanz is the co-owner of the tree, “We hope that the holm oak will continue to be cared for and pampered as my father pampered it and my mother loved it”.

