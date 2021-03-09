Germany football coach Joachim Löw to quit post after Euro 2020

Joachim Löw is to step down as Germany coach after this summer's European Championship, according to the country's football authorities.

The German Football Federation (DFB) announced the news in a statement. It said that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's tournament.

Löw will leave the post after 15 years in charge, a period which saw him coach Germany to the country's fourth World Cup title in Brazil in 2014.

The 61-year-old said in a statement that he was taking the step “full of pride and huge gratitude, but still with unwaveringly great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship is concerned."

