Dutch revival downs French as Germany drop down in the Nations League

They may not have even been at this year's world cup, nor at the last Euro, but the Netherlands are red-hot right now as their two-nil win over World Champions France proves.

The shockwave has rippled around the UEFA Nations League. Having also beaten Germany, the win sees the 2014 World cup winners tumble down into the league's division two.

"We have players with exceptional technical experience and also power and speed. We know why we won against Germany and why we won against France," smiled Netherlands Head Coach Ronald Koeman.

French coach Didier Deschamps was sanguine about the team's first loss since their triumph in Russia.

"It is a defeat that is logical considering what we did against a very good Dutch team. It hurts because we got used to having good results in the last few months, mostly victories. Our goal, as you know, is to make sure we end up on top of the group, but now it doesn't depend on us anymore. We will see what happens on Monday evening," he said.

Monday will see the stung Germans face off against the Dutch again. They play at home, but with only pride at stake.

Just a draw would be enough to see Ronald Koeman's team advance to meet other group winners next June, a far cry from the drubbing everyone had expected once they were joined in their Nations League group by the last two world champions.