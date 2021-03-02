An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semi-truck in Southern California on Tuesday, killing 15 people and leaving others injured.

“We believe there were 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. 14 were dead on the scene,” said Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency.

Another person another died after arriving in hospital, Cruz said.

Multiple patients have been flown to hospitals for their injuries.

The causes of the crash were not immediately clear.

The crash occurred in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway in Holtville, which located about 160km east of San Diego, near the border with Mexico.