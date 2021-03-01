Prince Philip to move hospital as he continues treatment for infection

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, has been transferred to another hospital, nearly two weeks after he was first admitted as "a precautionary measure".

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement he had been transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, from King Edward VII’s.

This was in order to continue treatment for an infection, “as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition” the palace said.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” it added.

He was admitted to hospital last month after feeling ill, with officials saying it was a “precautionary measure”, not related to coronavirus.

Philip, who holds the title of Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017.

He underwent a hip replacement in 2018 and was treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011.

A former naval officer who served in the second world war, the Duke married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.