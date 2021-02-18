Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricity

Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricityComments
Tens of thousands of households have been left with no electricity in the suburbs of Athens.
The dense snowfall that hit the area has caused huge problems with thousands of fallen trees and a power blackout that lasted for more than 48 hours.
The Army, national electricity company staff and hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to the most affected areas.
