France's top football league nets financial lifeline with new TV deal

By Euronews
PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One football match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain   -   Copyright  Credit: AP
Clubs in France's top football league have been handed a financial lifeline after a deal was signed to broadcast their games until the end of the season.

After COVID-19 lockdowns deprived them of supporters at matches, payments for TV rights then dried up last year.

Mediapro, who had agreed to pay €780 million per season over the 2020-2024 period, missed payments in October and December. That led to an agreement to dissolve the agreement, leaving Ligue 1 without a broadcaster.

But now French broadcaster Canal+ has stepped in.

It has paid €35m for exclusive rights to screen Ligue 1 and 2 games between February 12 and the end of the 2020-21 season, reports AFP news agency. This sum is in addition to the €332m per year it was paying to broadcast 20% of Ligue 1 games.

"It's a short reprieve," sports journalist Michael Kurn told Euronews. "This deal is only going to go until the end of the season.

"These broadcast rights are such a lifeline to these football clubs and it's been such a difficult 12 months for them."

