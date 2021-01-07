Remove Donald Trump from office, leading Democrat Nancy Pelosi says

Leading Democrat Nancy Pelosi has branded Donald Trump "a very dangerous man" and called for him to be immediately removed from office.

The speaker of the House of Representatives said Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th amendment of the US constitution, which allows the cabinet to strip a sitting president of his powers.

Trump has 13 days remaining in office before Joe Biden takes over, but pressure is building on his Republican colleagues to take action before then.

Four people died on Wednesday after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election that saw Biden win.

But Pelosi suggested if he is not removed from office at once, Congress would proceed to impeach the president.

She told a press conference on Thursday: “The president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.

“My friends, we are in a very difficult place in our country as long as Donald Trump still sits in the White House”

She said Trump could seek to do further harm, adding: “Any day can be a horror show for America.”

Pelosi also said she’s seeking the resignation of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund following Wednesday's violence.

“I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming but that isn't true. We could see it coming. He unleasehed an all-out assault on our institutions from of our democracy from the outset and yesterday was the culmination of that unrelenting attack.”

Her Democratic colleague Chuck Schumer, who is set to become the Senate Majority leader later this month, said he and Pelosi had telephoned the vice president to make the 25th amendment request, but that he did not take their call.