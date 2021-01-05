Hollywood actress Tanya Roberts is still alive despite her agent and husband both being quoted as saying otherwise.

The 65-year-old former Bond girl collapsed in her home on Christmas Eve and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles shortly thereafter. On Sunday, her publicist Mike Pingel said she had passed away.

The following day, however, Pingel told reporters that Roberts was still alive at 10 am PST; still in hospital, but in a poor condition.

He said the That 70s Show actress did not have COVID-19 and said he was waiting for further updates on her condition.

It is not entirely clear what happened at the hospital; however, Pingel said he had spoken to Roberts' husband Lance O'Brien, quoting him as saying he had held his wife as "she seemed to slip away".

TMZ later spoke to O'Brien himself, who reportedly said he had been called to the hospital to say goodbye, and upon seeing her "fade", he left the room and facility without speaking to staff.

O'Brien has previously been unable to visit his wife in hospital due to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

Roberts was taken ill on Christmas Eve when she collapsed in her home Wally Fong/AP

Perhaps her best-known role, Roberts played geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore's 007 in 1985's "A View to Kill". She also appeared in fantasy and adventure movies such as “The Beastmaster” and “Hearts and Armour."

Replacing Shelley Hack, the actress joined Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Lass as the third Angel in Charlie's Angels, while in 1984, she played Sheena, a female version of the Tarzan story.

Roberts was also cast as Midge, mother to Laura Prepon's character Donna on "That 70s Show".