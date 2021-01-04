Hundreds of protesters gathered in Prague, Czech Republic on Sunday with empty beer glasses to rally against the closing of pubs and restaurants in the country.
The Czech Republic re-imposed COVID-19 measures ahead of Christmas due to a surge in infections, which included the closing of bars, restaurants and hotels.
The demonstrators, many of whom work in the hospitality industry, lit candles inside beer glasses and set them in a line stretching about a kilometre (0.62 miles) from the city centre to government buildings.
Bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen on December 3 as infection rates were on the decline, but they were forced to shut their doors again on December 27 when cases started to rise again.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called the decision frustrating but necessary.
He said the government will compensate the businesses for their losses.
All shops, except those selling essential goods such as food and medicine, have also been ordered to close.
More No Comment
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year
Mosul residents welcome 2021 after difficult year
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
European capitals mark New Year at midnight amid coronavirus measures
Russians brave an icy dip in Siberia's Lake Baikal ahead of new year
North Korea welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display
Footage emerges of deadly blast at airport in Yemen
Dancing to his tune? Lukashenko pictured with youth at New Year's ball
Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill
New Yorkers highlight what they don't want to carry into 2021
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion
Italy puts medical workers at the front of the queue for COVID vaccine
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
'A gift of life': Cyprus' president has COVID vaccine live on TV