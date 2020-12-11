Heavy rain and sub-zero temperatures have covered the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in ice.

Videos captured in recent days have shown cars skidding on icy roads, pedestrians sliding down pavements and even a German diplomat skating to work.

The downpours, which began earlier this week, left surface water that froze quickly creating vast areas of ice.

The extreme weather has also left more than 170 towns in three regions without electricity, according to Ukrainian Emergency Services.