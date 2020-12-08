Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

Universal Music has snapped up the entire back catalogue of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

The deal includes some six hundred tracks from a career spanning six decades.

It's thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

It includes such modern standards as “Blowin’ In The Wind”, “Tangled Up in Blue", “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”, and “Like a Rolling Stone”, a body of work that may only be matched for its breadth and influence by the Beatles, whose songs were re-acquired by Paul McCartney in 2017.

The songwriting legend earned an estimated €250 million from the sale, according to The New York Times, which first reported it.

Dylan, 79, topped the Rolling Stone list of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time in 2015, and the song “Like A Rolling Stone” was named by the magazine as the best ever written. He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the only songwriter to receive the award.

Explain The Market, CEO, Guy Shone says investing in music rights has become a very valuable commodity.

Shone said: "If we do finally get the precise details of this Dylan deal, then it's really likely to be up there with the biggest music deals of all time."