The show begins with a mass in commemoration of the Virgin of the Magdalena. Then eight young people equipped with 50 centimetre high stilts and wide skirts hurl themselves down a cobbled slope, turning on themselves.

The dancers will have to turn down some steps and cross the narrow ‘Cuesta de los Danzadores’ street), which is quite steep and dangerous.

