Czech singer dies after intentionally catching COVID for a health pass

A well-known Czech folk singer has died after deliberately contracting COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass without getting vaccinated.

Hana Horka -- from the band Asonance -- passed away on Sunday at the age of 57, her family confirmed.

Her son Jan Rek told Czech media that his mother had refused to get the COVID vaccine and had exposed herself to infection to obtain a health pass.

Czech citizens need to be fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus to enter bars, restaurants, and most cultural venues.

Rek told public radio iRozhlas that both he and his father -- who are both vaccinated -- tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

"[My mother] decided to live normally with us and preferred to catch the disease rather than be vaccinated," he said.

Two days before her death, Horka had posted on Facebook that she had survived infection and was preparing to use a health pass for "theatre, sauna, a concert".

Her son has blamed her death on local anti-vaccine protesters, saying they have "blood on their hands" for convincing Horka not to get a jab.

"I know exactly who formed her opinion," he told iRozhlas. "I am sad that she believed strangers more than her own family."

"It was not only total misinformation but also claims about natural immunity and antibodies created by catching the disease."