Modern technology has allowed humans to harness energy from the wind, from the water and from the sun. Now geologists in New Zealand are planning to go deeper in search of new, cleaner energy sources.

They are planning to drill into an extinct 11-million-year-old volcano to use its heat as an alternative energy resource and reduce climate-damaging emissions.

Dr. Mike Palin is from the geology department at Otago University. He says many cities around the world could benefit from similar deep digging projects like his.

