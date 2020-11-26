Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Crowds gathered in Buenos Aires on Wednesday evening to pay tribute to football star Diego Maradona, who died aged 60.
Hundreds of fans could be seen at the city's Obelisk monument, singing anthems and lighting candles for the World Cup winner, who died on Wednesday of a heart attack.
He died two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.
The office of Argentina's president said it will decree three days of national mourning.
